Senior to Senior Technology Help, a program connecting senior citizens with tech savvy high school seniors, will start Monday afternoon at the North Cobb Regional Library, 3535 Old 41 Highway in Kennesaw.
Appointments are available for one-on-one 30-minute sessions with a Kennesaw Mountain High School STEM Magnet senior on Mondays and Wednesdays from 1 to 3 p.m. Tech Help sessions are offered Feb. 3 through April. Participants can get help with figuring out how to get the most out of devices, software, email, apps, downloading eBooks and audiobooks.
To register for a Tech Help session, call 770-801-5320.
For more information, visit www.cobbcat.org or www.kmhsmagnet.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.