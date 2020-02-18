The free Senior Lifestyle Health & Wellness Fair is March 12 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Clark & Josephine Hutchinson Center, 2450 Lower Roswell Road in Marietta.
There will be three free seminars:
- At 11:30 a.m. will be Healthy Low Carb Cooking Demo by Chef Lynn Ware.
- At 12:30 p.m. will be Fun Chair-Based SilverSneakers Demo.
- At 1:30 p.m. will be Battling the Aging Brain by Tisha Frederick - Health Advocate.
The event will feature vendors, health screenings, giveaways and prizes. There will also be a free goodie bag for the first 25 participants.
For more information, https://www.eventbrite.com/e/free-senior-lifestyle-health-wellness-fair-tickets-91954675911.
