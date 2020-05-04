Parc at Piedmont Senior Living Community in East Cobb, 999 Hood Road in Marietta, hosted a “Parc Love Parade” on May 2 at 11 a.m. for residents.
Family and loved ones of the residents were invited to decorate their cars and drive through the community. Residents either sat outside or sat on their apartment balconies and waved as the cars drove past.
Over 100 cars participated in the parade, which was assisted by the Marietta Police Department.
