The Senior Citizen Council of Cobb County celebrated National Senior Citizen Day by selecting six outstanding Cobb senior citizens to receive Life Achievement Proclamations from Cobb County.
These distinguished individuals were presented with proclamations read by their Commissioners in a ceremony at the Cobb County Board of Commissioners meeting on Sept. 14.
All of the honorees have a lifetime of professional accomplishment and years of devotion to the betterment of Cobb County. With the background of the current health crisis in mind, this year’s honorees were all chosen for the significant contributions they have made in the field of services that impact the physical and mental health of the community.
This year’s honorees were Tillie Carter, Dr. Warren Dillon, Rosario “Sal” Gullo, Lilia Hagler, Helen Riley and Ken White.
Carter and White are longtime dedicated volunteers at Wellstar Community Hospice. Dr. Dillon is a pastor who founded a Marietta church, which serves the local community and sponsors missionaries and philanthropic projects in Africa.
Gallo is the lead instructor for Cobb County’s faith-based Community Emergency Response Team and is involved in state disaster response preparedness. Hagler is a nursing instructor and leader, who has served at the highest levels in numerous Filipino-American associations. Riley is a mental health counselor, who founded her own nonprofit agency and has held a position on a state regional advisory committee for behavioral health and developmental disabilities.
Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.