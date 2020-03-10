The Cobb County Civic Center, 548 South Marietta Parkway SE in Marietta, will have the spring book sale this weekend.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Cash, credit and checks will be accepted. All proceeds go directly to buying more items for the 16 libraries in the county.
Until 1 p.m. on Friday, scanners are not permitted and the book sale is limited to two boxes of items at a time. Sunday will be Bring Your Own Box Day. You can bring any size box you like and fill it to the top.
Parking is free.
For more information, visit cobbcat.org/booksale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.