What does a guitar player, a traveling Reverend and the first female mayor in the state of Georgia all have in common?
They are part of Smyrna’s all-new “Secrets Of Smyrna” street-theatre tour held Oct. 16-17 starting at Smyrna City Hall, 2800 King Street in Smyrna.
Participants will meet Smyrna’s most influential people of the past and some who are buried in the Smyrna Memorial Cemetery. The event is a half-mile and 45-minute walking tour beginning at Smyrna’s City Hall. Participants should wear comfortable walking shoes and the tour is a rain or shine event.
Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door. For tickets, visit www.AtlantaTheatreToGo.com or call 470-239-2210.
For more information, visit www.smyrnaartscouncil.com or call 770-432-7895.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.