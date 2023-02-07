The Mableton Improvement Coalition announced that the second annual Taste of Mableton will be April 15 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Mable House Complex, 5239 Floyd Road in Mableton.
The event will start with a parade, leaving from the Mableton Walk shopping center and ending at the Mable House Complex. Then, the event will feature live performances, food and other vendors, artists, interactive exhibits, giveaways, and a Kids Fun Zone. DJ Kina Keen will perform with sounds across all genres.
The all-day event focuses on the “One Mableton” theme, designed to showcase all Mableton has to offer and celebrate Mableton’s status as the newest and largest city in Cobb County.
The Taste of Mableton will also bring together Mableton-area residents, businesses and civic organizations and emphasize the community’s strongest characteristics, including collective engagement, collaboration and deep community relationships.
“We want to build on the success of last year’s Taste of Mableton, which was attended by over 3,000 people and more than 50 vendors,” said Dr. Maxine Wilson, Economic Development Chair and event manager for the Taste of Mableton. “From the kick-off festivities to the dozens of participating businesses and other organizations slated
to participate in the games, food, and entertainment featured this year, I think Mableton residents and other attendees have a lot to be excited for.”
“Mableton has always been renowned for its tight-knit but welcoming community, which has grown larger and become more vibrant in recent years," said Ray Thomas, President of Mableton Improvement Coalition. "I think last year’s Taste of Mableton proved exactly that, and this year’s event will continue to show how Mableton is a true gem not only in Cobb County but in the State of Georgia. I’m looking forward to seeing our community turn out on April 15 for what promises to be a fun event for all of us.”
