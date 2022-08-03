The Marietta Educational Garden Center will host its second annual Cannon Ball Classic Golf Tournament on Sept. 12 at the Marietta City Club, 510 Powder Springs Street SE in Marietta.
The event will benefit the historic preservation and maintenance of the Center at Fair Oaks, which is the second oldest home in Marietta. The home, circa 1850-1852, is on the National Register of Historic Places for the Marietta district.
The home was used by Gen. Joe Johnston to quarter during the Battle of Kennesaw Mountain and also housed some of the surgeons who worked in the Civil War hospital that was staged in Marietta’s First Presbyterian Church Chapel. One of the previous owners named it “Fair Oaks” after the two oak trees that flanked each side of the front steps to the house. Sadly, both of those trees have since died.
Sponsorship opportunities range from a $250 Hole Sponsor to a $3,000 Event Sponsor.
Individuals can register to play for $150 which includes greens fees, cart, player gift and lunch. Team foursomes will be offered for $500. Mulligan packages can be purchased, limit two per player, for an additional $40. Raffle tickets are five tickets for $25.
Player check-in begins at 8 a.m. the morning of the tournament, with a grab and go breakfast and putting contest. A shotgun start begins at 9 a.m. followed by awards, lunch and a raffle. Winners will be presented at 1 p.m.
The Marietta Educational Garden Center Inc. is a non-profit whose mission is to promote a love of gardening, education about horticulture and conservation, and civic beautification through planting.
