Seafood lovers are urged to mark their calendar for the upcoming Bringing the Sea to The Springs Seafood Fest at Thurman Springs Park, 4485 Pineview Drive in Powder Springs.
The festival will be May 13 from 3 to 9 p.m., May 14 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and May 15 from noon to 5 p.m.
The City of Powder Springs has once again joined with Robin Roberts Promotions to present this free family event designed to bring the community together through food, juried arts and crafts, fellowship and fun.
The inaugural festival in 2021 welcomed over 10,000 attendees.
The list of Seafood and Landlubbers Food Vendors will offer a variety of cuisine to satisfy diverse pallets. Some of the vendors are Atlanta Seafood Company, The Shrimp Box, C&G Concessions, All Around the World Food Truck, Raul’s Latin Food Truck, Wild Caught Seafood Food Truck, CJ’s Food Fantasy, Forget Me Not Catering, The Hillbilly Café, Pinch & Pull Seafood, Dunwoody Cafe and Catering, Gripps Grill Catering, BJ’s Concessions, R&H Events & Promotions, Pork Ur Fork, Explosion Catering, South Fried Catfish Company, Ohana Shaved Ice, Swainson’s Catering, Rachel’s Cuisine and Sweet Treats, Sno-Angel Delights and Flavors by J. Mitchell.
The festival features arts and crafts for sale, live music from local Atlanta musicians including Gold Standard Band, a cover band that plays hits from R&B groups; Chimere Scott, a Tina Turner tribute artist who offers The Timeless Tina Tribute Show; American Hope Band, a young country band out of Atlanta; and The Georgia Blues Brothers, a tribute band that celebrates the original Blues Brothers film.
There will be a Kids Zone with bounce houses and face painting. No coolers or pets are allowed.
General admission and parking to the festival are free. There are tickets available for unique events taking place such as The Beach Club VIP Ticket, which includes VIP seating, a private bar and lawn games.
