Downtown Powder Springs will have the third-annual Bringing the Sea to the Springs Festival from May 12-14.
The City of Powder Springs has once again joined with Robin Roberts Promotions to present this free family event designed to bring the community together through food, juried arts and crafts, fellowship and fun.
Hours are May 12 from 3 to 9 p.m., May 13 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and May 14 from noon to 4 p.m. at Thurman Springs Park, 4485 Pineview Drive in Powder Springs.
No coolers or pets are allowed. General admission and parking to the festival are free, however, there are tickets available for unique events such as The Beach Club VIP Ticket which includes VIP seating, private bar and lawn games.
The inaugural festival in 2021 welcomed over 10,000 attendees and its return in 2022 earned the “Spot On Event of the Year” Award from Cobb Travel & Tourism.
“Each year, it gets better and better, and I just look forward to the excitement,” said Mayor Al Thurman. “All the great comments we get from citizens, saying ‘The food is great,’ ‘The music has been great.’ I’m just looking forward to it, and hope all of our citizens will come out and enjoy it.”
Some of the food vendors are Atlanta Seafood Company, The Shrimp Box, C&G Concessions, All Around the World Food Truck, Raul’s Latin Food Truck, Wild Caught Seafood Food Truck, CJ’s Food Fantasy, Forget Me Not Catering, The Hillbilly Café, Pinch & Pull Seafood, Dunwoody Cafe and Catering, Gripps Grill Catering, BJ’s Concessions, R&H Events & Promotions, Pork Ur Fork, Explosion Catering, South Fried Catfish Company, Ohana Shaved Ice, Swainson’s Catering, Rachel’s Cuisine and Sweet Treats, Sno-Angel Delights, Flavors by J. Mitchell, Laughing Crab and International Foods.
Some of the local Atlanta musicians include Gold Standard Band, a cover band that plays hits from R&B groups; Crossroads Band, an acoustic and electric band specializing in blues and easy going tunes; and May 13 headliner Dwayne Dopsie & The Zydeco Hellraisers. A Louisiana native who writes both the lyrics and music for his songs, Dwayne “Dopsie” Rubin is a singer/songwriter and accordionist that has performed all over the world since debuting his band at the age of 19.
