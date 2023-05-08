Downtown Powder Springs will have the third-annual "Bringing the Sea to the Springs" festival Friday through Sunday.
The city has once again joined with Robin Roberts Promotions to present this free family event designed to bring the community together through food, juried arts and crafts, fellowship and fun.
The inaugural festival in 2021 welcomed over 10,000 attendees and its successful return in 2022 earned the “Spot On Event of the Year” Award from Cobb Travel & Tourism.
The festival will run Friday from 3 to 9 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. Vendors and festivities will be centered around Thurman Springs Park, 4485 Pineview Drive in the heart of downtown Powder Springs.
While the emphasis is enjoying fresh seafood, other cuisines will be available. Some of the vendors will be Atlanta Seafood Company, Pinch & Pull Seafood, Gripps Grill Catering, BJ’s Concessions, Flavors by J. Mitchell, Black Jack Grill, Mountain Kettle Korn, CT Delights, Tropical Frozen Paradise, Caribbean Spice, Desserts By Jewliz, Parade Smoothie Juice Bar, Sugar and Sips, and Laughing Crab and International Foods.
The festival will also have arts and crafts for sale, live music throughout the weekend from local Atlanta musicians including Gold Standard Band, a cover band that plays hits from R&B groups; Crossroads Band, an acoustic and electric band specializing in bluesy and easy goin’ tunes; and Saturday’s headliner Dwayne Dopsie & The Zydeco Hellraisers. A Louisiana native who writes both the lyrics and music for his songs, Dwayne "Dopsie" Rubin is a singer/songwriter and accordionist that has performed all over the world since debuting his band at the age of 19.
No coolers or pets are allowed. General admission and parking to the festival are free. Tickets are available for unique events taking place such as The Beach Club VIP Ticket which includes VIP seating, private bar and lawn games.
