Congregation Ner Tamid, 1349 Old Highway 41, Suite 220 in Marietta, will have its annual Scout Shabbat on Feb. 7 at 7:30 p.m.
The event celebrates Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts from the congregation and surrounding areas. Scouts of all faiths are welcome. Participants should arrive in uniform 30 minutes before the service to check in.
To participant, register with the name of the Scouts and whether Boy or Girl Scouts - there are different patches for each. Registration is open until Jan. 31 at rsvp@mynertamid.org or 678-264-8575
