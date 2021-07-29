In partnership, United Way of Greater Atlanta and Kennesaw State University will award small grants to fund collaborative and innovative projects that address metro Atlanta’s pressing homeless challenges to improving child wellbeing in Cobb, Cherokee, Douglas and Paulding counties.
Individuals, nonprofit agencies of any size and community groups are encouraged to enter a submission to compete in the SPARK competition, with special consideration for organizations or groups with a budget under $500,000.
Those interested are invited to submit a video presentation explaining the problem they are attempting to prevent or solve, their innovative solution and the partners who the participant will work with for implementation. Cell phone/digital camera videos are highly encouraged.
The deadline to apply for the SPARK Prize is Saturday at 11:59 p.m.
For more information or to apply, visit https://unitedwayatlanta.wishpond.com/2021-northwest-region-spark-prize-in-partnership-with-kennesaw-state-university/.
