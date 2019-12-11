Sarah Chatel, owner, Chatel Group of Ansley Atlanta Real Estate joins the Alzheimer’s Association as the 2020 event chair for Dancing Stars of Atlanta.
Dancing Stars of Atlanta will take place on May 2 at the Cobb Galleria Centre in the Cumberland area.
The event will raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research programs. So far, 12 Atlanta area business leaders and philanthropists are raising money by gaining votes. Supporters can vote online for their favorite dancer prior to the event.
In 2019, Dancing Stars of Atlanta raised more than $860,000. People’s choice award winners, the contestants that raised the most money were Atlanta residents Nancy See and Sorin Objera. The 2019 Judge’s Choice award went to star Kimberley Keyes and Melvin de la Cruz.
Participants can vote online for their favorite dancer at dancingstarsofatlanta.com. Tables and tickets to the event are also available.
For more information, contact event director Wakeelah Abdullah at wabdulah@alz.org or call 404-728-6056 or visit alz.org/georgia.
