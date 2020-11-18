Santa Claus is opening a Post Office at The Battery Atlanta, 800 Battery Avenue in the Cumberland area, from Nov. 27 to Dec. 24.
Santa will set-up shop on Heritage Court across the street from Wahlburgers. Families can drop off their handwritten letters to Santa, postage not required.
There will not be a professional photographer onsite, so parents are encouraged to take photos of their children interacting with Santa from a safe distance as he listens to their wish lists. Santa will be stationed behind a countertop for a contactless experience. Only one family will be allowed in Santa’s Post Office at a time.
For hours of this free event, visit batteryatl.com.
