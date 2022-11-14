Santa Claus is once again setting up shop for the season at Town Center at Cobb mall.
All season long, visitors can donate toys, blankets, clothing and games to the MUST Ministries Toy Shop. A donation bin can be found at the Santa set inside the mall.
Upcoming events with Santa are:
Now through Dec. 24 will be Photos with Santa at his workshop in Center Court. Visit the mall's website for specific hours. Photo packages are available with a range of pricing options. Reservations are recommended, but not mandatory and can be made at https://holidaydreamphotos.com/reserve-your-visit-1.
Nov. 27 and Dec. 4 from 6 to 8p.m. will be Pet Photos with Santa. Pet parents to bring their four-legged friends to celebrate the Howl-idays with a photo opportunity with Santa Claus. Advance reservations are encouraged and can be made at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pet-photo-night-with-santa-1-of-3-tickets-452984156807. No exotic animals are allowed. Guests are asked to enter through the main entrance between Belk & JCPenney.
Nov. 16, 23, 30 and Dec. 7 and 14 will be Workshop Wednesdays. Visit the mall's website for specific hours. Children visiting Santa will be able to enjoy coloring and activity sheets after their holiday photos and will receive a special take-home craft. Reservations are encouraged but not required and can be made at https://holidaydreamphotos.com/reserve-your-visit-1.
