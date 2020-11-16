Santa and his elves will be making phone calls to all the children of Acworth on Dec. 15 from 5 to 6 p.m. and Dec. 16 from 6 to 7 p.m.
Participants can request a form from Jessy Patterson at jpatterson@acworth.org and return them by Dec. 14. Calls will be made on the night requested on the form.
