Sandy Plains Baptist Church, 2825 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta, will have an Outdoor Christmas Nativity Pageant at 7 p.m. on Dec. 12-13 and Dec. 19-21.
The story of the birth of Jesus Christ is performed outdoors by live actors to a recorded narration based upon scripture.
Participants should dress warmly. The event is rain or shine.
There are uncovered bleachers available for seating or participants can bring their own chair. Restrooms are available. The event is also wheelchair accessible.
Hot apple cider and hot chocolate with snacks are provided. Parking is free in the church parking lot.
For more information, visit www.sandyplains.org.
