Town Center at Cobb mall, 400 Barrett Parkway in Kennesaw, will have the Salvation Army Angel Tree from Nov. 20 to Dec. 3.
Participants can bring the unwrapped gifts and its tag to the designated table. The mall will have its annual Angel tree/gift drop off station on the Upper Level Center Court. Hours are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
For more information, visit http://www.angeltreeatlanta.org/.
