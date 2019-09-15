Acworth resident Larry Hinds was recently inducted into the Walker County, Alabama Sports Hall of Fame held in Jasper, Alabama. While in high school, Larry participated in every sport available and lettered all four years in football, baseball and basketball. He was awarded an athletic scholarship to attend Huntingdon College in Montgomery, Alabama, where he is also a member of their Hall of Fame.
After college, Larry returned to his hometown of Carbon Hill, Alabama, to teach and coach. Several of his former students attended the induction ceremony. His coaching career included assignments as head basketball coach in high schools in Alabama and Georgia. He left coaching to become an administrator with the Cobb County School District and served as principal of Wheeler High School and Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources before retiring as a financial planner.
Larry continues to be interested in sports and plays golf whenever the weather is decent. He has frequently stated he wants to “shoot my age.” As the years rush by, that goal is becoming more attainable!
♦ ♦ ♦
Tickets are on sale now for the Craft Beer Festival that is part of Chalktoberfest held Oct. 12 and 13. The Craft Beer Festival is Saturday, Oct. 12 from noon to 5 pm. Come out and experience the taste of over 120 different brews and 25 varieties of wine while walking the painted streets of Historic Downtown Marietta. This is a sell-out event, so get your tickets early.
General Admission Presale tickets are $40 until Oct. 11 at 11:59 a.m. General Admission Tickets will be $45 on the day of the event.
The rest of the festival — including viewing the works by professional chalk artists, live entertainment, artists’ market, vendors and activities — is free to attend. You only need to purchase a ticket if you want to participate in Saturday’s Craft Beer Festival.
All proceeds support the Marietta Cobb Museum of Art. For more information, visit chalktoberfest.com.
