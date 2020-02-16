The third grade Girls Cub Scout Den from The Walker School performed their Duty to God service at St. James Episcopal Church in Marietta.
The group worked with Mrs. Nancy Eubanks, Director of Christian Education at St. James. The girls sharpened pencils, replaced worn prayer books with new ones and organized pew cards. Mrs. Eubanks shared with the girls the history of the church, which was founded in 1842. The current Walker School got its start in the church, as it was started as St. James Day School under Reverend Joseph T. Walker.
The girls toured the premises, including the first classrooms used in the school, which still house the same chalkboards used years ago. The tour also included a visit to the bell tower and a demonstration of the historic and beautiful bells used by the church. The girls were invited back to attend last Sunday’s morning service, which was Scout Sunday. Several girls, along with other scouts from the community, attended the service and received Scout Sunday badges to commemorate the event.
The third grade Girls Cub Scout Den, new this year at The Walker School, is led by Den Leaders Barbara Walker and Jeff Huang.
♦ ♦ ♦
It’s time again for some classic DOC rock. PARADOCS, founded by Dr. Larry Clements and Dr. Joe Havlik, returns to the Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre on March 7 at 8 p.m. for a concert benefiting the Strand.
“We have raised more than $40,000 for the Strand since we started doing shows to support them,” said Clements and Havlik.
The band, in its 24th year of making music together, is comprised of healthcare professionals from the metro Atlanta area who have a passion for music. During the past sixteen years, members have come and gone but the mission of the band has stayed the same: have fun, play great music and make a positive difference.
Band members Clements and Havlik along with Dr. Alan Zuckerman, Dr. Mike Unger, David Dasinger, George Mitchell, Sid Beasley and Donnie Adams.
“We enjoyed playing the music we grew up with in a venue that supports the arts for our community,” Clements and Havlik said.
Buy VIP ticket package and get a private pre-show mini-concert, early access to seating, two drink tickets, and a poster signed by the band. For tickets, visit earlsmithstrand.secure.force.com/ticket#.
♦ ♦ ♦
Andrew Delves, son of Betsy and Jason Delves (an Osborne High School graduate) and grandson of John and Sandy Delves of Powder Springs, proudly signed with Sewanee: The University of the South on national signing day to play soccer. Andrew will graduate from Stratford Academy in Macon this May. YSR (Yea, Sewanee’s Right!)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.