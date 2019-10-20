Ripley and Hudson Clark, a pair of pugs, were seen out and about at Taste of Acworth last weekend. The duo won Best Dressed Dogs during the festival. Although judges did not differentiate between who was in first place, six-year-old Ripley, the Donut King, assumed he was the victor. Hudson was dressed as the First Mate. Congratulations to Ripley, who also took 2nd place for tricks: sit, shake, down and “leave it,” where a treat is placed on his paw and he was not allowed to eat it until released from the command.
♦ ♦ ♦
The Center for Family Resources recently created the Jeri Barr Legacy Endowment Fund through the Cobb Community Foundation to recognize Barr’s 35-year tenure as CFR’s executive director and her transformational contributions serving Cobb County families in need.
Family and friends will gather to celebrate Barr’s retirement on Oct. 24 at the Mansour Conference Center for an evening of celebration. Longtime supporter and friend Jocelyn Dorsey, who retired from local station WSB-TV in 2018 after 45 years, will serve as emcee for the program. The event will bring together hundreds of family and friends, current and former staff and board members, representatives from peer and partner organizations and current and former elected officials.
The initial fundraising goal to establish the endowment fund is $135,000. Donors wishing to contribute can visit cobb.iphiview.com/cobb/Fundholders/OnlineDonation
For more information about the fund, contact Kim Reeves at 770.428.2601 or via email at kimreeves@thecfr.org.
♦ ♦ ♦
Skin Cancer Specialists, P.C. & Aesthetic Center, a leader in providing various services related to prevention, detection, and management of skin cancer, as well as premier dermatology and aesthetic services, is hosting its 4th annual Champagne & Fountain of Youth event on Thursday, Nov. 7 from 4 to 7 p.m. at its Marietta clinic, located at 835 Cogburn Ave, NW, Suite #100.
The Aesthetic Center of Skin Cancer Specialists Marietta invites guests to enjoy cocktails, appetizers, live demonstrations, discounts on aesthetic enhancing treatments, prizes, giveaways and more. In the weeks leading up to the event, the aesthetic center will release promotions that will be offered at the event, early access to event registration and information on exclusive giveaways on its Facebook page.
The Aesthetic Center of Skin Cancer Specialists has partnered with local nonprofit 10 Women of Hope for the event to help provide financial support to stable, single-parent families in Cobb County who are experiencing a critical need. Skin Cancer Specialists is committed to making a significant donation to 10 Women of Hope at the event. Attendees of the event will also have the opportunity to make an additional donation to 10 Women of Hope.
Registration for the event will open on Tuesday, Oct. 22. Please visit the Facebook event page for updates and more information on how to register.
