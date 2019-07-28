Stop the presses! Harry Vaughn Jr. is 90 years old.
It’s hard to believe that the youthful Vaughn became a nonagenarian on May 29. The festivities were delayed so that he could include his children for a triple birthday celebration. Vaughn celebrated his 90th birthday alongside his daughter, Sandra Kay Vaughn Barkowski of Michigan, who celebrated her 60th birthday and son, Rickford Lee Vaughn of Houston, Texas, who also celebrated his 60th birthday. The fete was held July 19 at Marietta Country Club where guests enjoyed music, an open bar, dinner and dancing.
Born in Angola, Indiana, Vaughn has been a resident of Marietta for 47 years. He was married to the late Nancy Jane Lewis of Swathmore, Pennsylvania, who moved to Marietta in 1962. Vaughn was introduced to Nancy through mutual friends Tee and Colonel Dick O’Hara in 1974. The couple was married at First Presbyterian Church of Marietta by Dr. James Speed on Sept. 25, 1976. Vaughn has been a member of FPC and a deacon for 47 years.
Vaughn said, “I do not look 90 years old, nor do I act that age.”
He attributes his youthfulness to “very good genes.” His father’s people were Welsh and migrated to the U.S. in the late 1500s or early 1600s, settling in Lebanon, Connecticut. John Vaughn Sr. fought in the French/Indian War and the Revolutionary War. He was married to Anne Bebe. Both lived into their 90’s.
Vaughn’s grandfather, Traci Vaughn, was born in 1842 in Western New York and moved to Indiana at a very young age. He fought in the Civil War and upon his return to Indiana, married Barbara Ann Douglas, who was born in 1836 in Rochester, New York. Both lived to their mid 90’s.
Vaughn also said the key to his long life includes daily exercise, ballroom dancing, healthy eating habits and eight hours of sleep each night, as well as being an outgoing and happy person.
“I know it is hard to do all of these things, but you have to commit yourself,” Vaughn said.
Guest list included: Margaret Adam, Randy Cameron, Lu and Buddy Black, BJ and Wyndell Black, Jean and Phil Brand, Nancy and Jim Burns, Karen and Keith Lawyer, Pat Chilton, Elaine and Ray Crews, Dora and David Edell, Sara and Joe Evens, Martha and Ken Farrar, Jean Gysin, Judy and Dr. Bob Harper, Suzanne and Dr. Harry Harvin, Sylvia and the Hon. Conley Ingram, Helen and the Hon. George Keeger, Jane and Dr. Bruce Kyburz, Delinda and Charles Kilgore, George Johnson, Mary and Herman Johnson, Rita Ann and Hal Kelly, Helen and Dr. George Mims, Julianne and Boozer McClure, Beverly Merriam, Darleen and Terry Pendley, Sharon and Andy Poole, Adrian Pleus, David and Carlo Reardon, Cathy and Mark Sewell, the Hon. Mary Staley, Mary Ansley and James Southerland, John Scrapa, Kathy and Paul Sullivan, Lisa and George Shultz, Connie and Gene Smith, Barbara Moses, Karen and Larry Guzy along with family Pat Barkowski, Patrick Cody and Ellen Barkowski, Kacey Barkowski and Kathy Griffin.
