The Marietta/Cobb Museum of Art celebrated the works of Jim Hill: Pieces of History at an opening reception on Jan. 11. The exhibit runs through March 22. Hill, who recently moved to Marietta, creates mosaics from found paper by cutting magazines, posters, flyers, etc. up into small triangles and gluing them piece by piece onto cardboard. He dubbed the process “painting with paper.” Hill creates large, complex designs by arranging varying colors of pieces.
Some attending the reception were: Marianne Weinberg Benson, Ashton Bird, Joan and Fred Embden, Jennifer Fox, Tim Fox, Jackie and Bill Garvin, Leia Genis, Joseph Goldstein, Phillip Goldstein, Melinda and Laing Heidt, Lennard James, Doug Kincaid, Carly and Judson Langley, Katie Macaulay, Claire Macaulay, Hugh Macaulay, Gabi Madrid, Phil Meade, Jennifer Maze Russell, Lennard Peter Smith, Barbara and Doug Sucher, Najeedah Suber, Linda and Bill Terhune, and Greg Williams.
MCMA is at 30 Atlanta St. SE, Marietta, 30060. Learn more at mariettacobbartmuseum.org.
♦ ♦ ♦
Calling all Bridge players! Love to play Bridge? Want to support the Marietta Educational Garden Center? Do both by enjoying a fun afternoon of Bridge, fellowship and refreshments at a Bridge Fundraiser benefiting the MEGC. The event is Sunday, Feb. 16 from 2 to 5:30 p.m. at MEGC (505 Kennesaw Ave., Marietta, 30060.) All levels are welcome. Cost is $35 per player, but additional donations are most appreciated.
Forms are available through the Garden Center. For more information, contact Kate at 770-427-3494 or email mgardenc@bellsouth.net. Seating is limited so make your reservation today.
♦ ♦ ♦
ArtsBridge Foundation Presents: The Overture Gala will be March 21. ArtsBridge Foundation holds a major fundraising event once a year to gather community support for their arts education program season. The 2020 Overture Gala will feature Emmy Award-winning broadcast journalist Monica Pearson as emcee, former First Lady of Atlanta Valerie Jackson as Honorary Chair, a performance by acclaimed comedian Jay Leno, and hosts Samit Roy, CEO of Scicom Infrastructure Services, and family.
Live entertainment during the gourmet dinner will be provided by Shuler Award winners from the previous year. The Bid-to-Give portion helps to raise funds for Adopt-A-School, a financial aid subsidy program that benefits Title I students and schools across the state of Georgia.
Reserve your tickets online at artsbridgega.networkforgood.com.
