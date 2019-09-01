When General Federation of Women’s Club Georgia President Tina Daniel issued Georgia Women’s Clubs the conservation challenge of producing a garment out of recycled, reused or repurposed materials, Marietta Woman’s Club President Ruthann Sherman and club members agreed immediately that they wanted to create something special. Georgia NW District President Karen Clydesdale of Roswell had the honor of modeling their “eco-chic” creation at the State GFWC Convention, held on August 17 in Athens.
More than 500 grocery bags were collected and sorted by Cobb County Girl Scouts and Marietta Woman’s Cub members to construct the dress. The Victorian rococo inspired ball gown hugged the upper body and flared at the waist in a full underskirt. An overskirt adorned with plastic bag rose blossoms and trim braided from 50 grocery bags were cut and tied into rope. The plastic bags making up the over-skirt were puffed at the sides, echoing the panniers or side hoops that were popular fashion in Victorian times. The bodice with a ruffled neckline was made of strips of plastic bags, woven into a basket-weave pattern. The long sleeves were made of bubble wrap. The 12-foot long cathedral train, adorned with Target bag ruffles and flowers cut from recycled plastic water bottles, was highlighted by a bow quilted from the covers and pages of 30 back issues of GFWC “Clubwoman Magazine.” The model, Karen, carried a bouquet of peonies constructed from recycled plastic bags and drinking straws.
When it became apparent that the massive royal train would need help getting through the door, Brownie Scouts Schuyler McLellan, Murphy and Lottie Barnwell, the adorable granddaughters of Karen Clydesdale, were called into service. They charmed their way down the aisle wearing diaphanous, pink a-line frocks of recycled plastic tablecloths with bubble wrap skirts. Their dresses were made by Julie Bates Secretary of the Marietta Woman’s Club with a perfect twirl in mind. Ribbon trim detail was made of re-purposed paper price tags and Gracie Rowell, a local Girl Scout, made dozens of recycled paper butterflies which adorned the skirts. Vine-wrapped halo crowns featuring tiny flowers made from plastic grocery bags were a sweet accent to their hair. Their curtsy to the judges secured the winning votes for the garment to win the “Most Creative” recognition.
The Marietta Woman’s Club, celebrating in 2020 its 100th Anniversary of joining the General Federation of Women’s Clubs, plans to showcase the dress for local school children to promote conservation efforts to “recycle, reuse, re-purpose.”
