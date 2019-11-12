The Mistletoe Market returns this week! Mistletoe Market is a beloved holiday fundraiser for the Junior League of Cobb-Marietta that will welcome more than 50 specialty merchants from across the Southeast in mid-November for a premier holiday shopping experience.
“We are thrilled to celebrate the spirit of the season and help raise funds for JLCM as we continue our efforts to improve the lives of women and children throughout Cobb County,” said Katie Stieber, JLCM president. “You can’t go wrong with supporting small businesses, and especially for a great cause.”
The event, which will feature on-site monogramming, holiday decor, handmade jewelry, luxury dog beds and more, will be held Thursday, Nov. 14, to Sunday, Nov. 17, at the Cobb County Civic Center: 548 S. Marietta Parkway SE, Marietta, 30060.
Mistletoe Market will kick things off with Premiere Night on Thursday, Nov. 14, from 6 to 9 p.m. For just $25, guests will be the first to shop select merchants, enjoy great refreshments and entertainment, as well as pick up a cool swag bag. Tickets are limited, so purchase them early.
Single-day passes are just $8 and will be available on: Friday, Nov. 15: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m; Saturday, Nov. 16: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m; and Sunday, Nov. 17: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
During Mistletoe Market, JLCM will also host children’s events with entertainment and activities, including a visit with Santa Claus.
To purchase tickets, visit jlcm.org/fundraiser/mistletoe-market. For group discounts, contact jlcmmistletoemarket@gmail.com.
Junior League of Cobb-Marietta, Inc. is an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women and improving the community through the effective action of trained volunteers. Its purpose is exclusively educational and charitable. JLCM’s vision is to be a catalyst for community change by creating a legacy of service to the children and families of Cobb County.
Visit jlcm.org to learn more.
