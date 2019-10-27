The 9th annual Afternoon of Cards fundraiser benefiting Cobb Landmarks & Historical Society was held at Marietta Country Club took place Oct. 13. The aim was to raise funds for the Next Generation Project to complete the 1830s Manning Cabin that is planned as an exhibit space and an event and lecture space on the Root House property (80 N. Marietta Parkway NW, Marietta 30060). The event raised over $3,000. No matter how the cards were shuffled that day, the community is the ultimate winner.
Delinda Kilgore and Margaret Barfield started the yearly fundraiser in 2010 and in 2013 Marcelle David joined the ladies in hosting the event. The fundraiser was initially held at the Kilgore home. Two years ago, the ladies moved it to Marietta Country Club because of its growing popularity. This year was the largest group in attendance.
In addition to bridge, the popular card game Hand & Foot, similar to Canasta, was added requiring another 5 tables for a total of 12 tables and 50 people playing. Proceeds are raised from the players but the greatest asset is that Delinda Kilgore raises as much in donations.
“Delinda’s done a phenomenal job with this fundraiser in bringing much needed funds to (the Next Generation) project,” said Marietta resident Marcelle David.
Players included: Margaret Barfield, Wardlyn Bassler, Merdean Bone, Linda Brisbane, Penny Burruss, Kandy Campbell, Jan and Bill Cann, Mary Jane Child and Joe Child, Paula Conrad, Joanna Conyngham, Marcelle David, Martha and Ken Farrar, Claire Francis, Dottie Gilreath, Jane Glover, Anita Grice, Liz Gruman, Claudia Hammett, Linda Harrell, Cathy and Richard Kampa, Liza and Franklin Leiter, Judy Manning, Carol Ann Martin, Marilyn Massey, Carol Ann King Massiah, Patty Mozley, Cheryl Myrick, Kathy Norris, Darlene Pendley, Kathy Pilcher, Susan Riddle, Connie and Gene Smith, Jackie Smith, Gwen Waters, Dianne Weeks, Janice Wilson, Carol Wise, Dorothy Woodruff, Carol Young, and Kathy Young.
(0) comments
