This is a story of young love turned true love. Wilson Elizabeth Wood and Jason Edmund Schubert married Oct. 26 at six o’clock in the evening at the First Baptist Church of Marietta. The couple met in the fourth grade at The Walker School. Their first date was Homecoming their sophomore year of high school at age 15. The romance of Wilson and Jason continued at University of Georgia where they both graduated in 2017. The rest is history.
The weekend festivities included a bridesmaid’s luncheon at the Swan Coach House in Atlanta, hosted by the bride’s grandmothers, Matilen Sheram and Jan Wood. The rehearsal dinner, held at the Whitlock Inn, was hosted by the groom’s parents, Julie and Greg Schubert.
The ceremony took place in the sanctuary of FBCM with Dr. Bill Ross officiating. Wilson, who was so exquisitely beautiful and radiant, walked the aisle in a brocade wedding dress that was designed and worn by her grandmother, Matilen Sheram in 1963 and also worn by the bride’s mother, Melinda Sheram Wood in 1991. (Melinda and Jeff Wood also married at MFBC.) Wilson, who is taller than her grandmother, added matching antique lace to the bottom of the dress for length. Angela Maws of SewClassy Bridal in Marietta made the alterations.
The lovely bridesmaids wore fitted deep horizon blue gowns with square necklines that flared at the bottom. The handsome groomsmen were in black tie. The bridal party included maids of honor Beth Abrams and Isabelle Haslam, and bridesmaids Lindsay Anderson, Isabella Haswell, Jackie Kinney, Harley Rogers, Lily Grace Sheram and Emily Tower. The groom’s brother, William Schubert, served as best man, along with Eric Ankerholz, Keegan Corley, Michael Monda, Daniel Monda, Cole Warner, JT Wood and Robert Wood as groomsmen.
The party moved to Marietta Country Club for the reception (where the bride’s parents also had their reception). Wilson continued to look stunning the entire evening. She changed into a second dress more suitable for dancing—a white gown with sweetheart neckline and spaghetti straps that crisscrossed in the back. The dress featured a beaded bodice and honeycomb tulle.
A bountiful buffet was served that included a popular slider bar of crab cakes, fried chicken and pickles and hamburger sliders along with roasted vegetables, smoked salmon, charcuterie boards and more. Appetizers of bacon-wrapped shrimp and stuffed potatoes were passed during the cocktail reception.
The band, Accent, played the night away that was clearly enjoyed by all. Guests enjoyed a late snack of grilled cheese sandwiches before the bride and groom departed.
The couple honeymooned in Moorea, French Polynesia. They are at home in Peachtree Park in Buckhead. Wilson works for RaceTrac in marketing and Jason is the founder and CEO of Zap Surveys.
Wilson is the daughter of Melinda and Jeff Wood of Marietta and granddaughter of Matilen and Joe Sheram and Jan and John Wood. Jason is the son of Julie and Greg Schubert of Marietta and grandson of Elisa and Lee Merelli and Shirley Schubert.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.