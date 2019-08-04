The Marietta Kiwanis Foundation Art Fund recently presented grants totaling $25,000 to arts organizations throughout Cobb County.
The grant must be used for children’s educational programming. Nonprofit arts organizations that engage in educational work are eligible to apply for funding. Additionally, applicants must have had their 501©(3) designation for at least one year and be headquartered in Cobb County. Similar to past donations, the Kiwanis Foundation Arts Committee reviews the applications and makes recommendations to the Kiwanis Board to make the final decision.
If you’re looking for a place to pay your civic dues and want to become involved, contact Pat Huey (pathuey@comcast.net) for more information on how to register to attend the weekly luncheon meeting.
The following were recipients:
Catherine Moulton (The Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre), Frank Hrach (The Big Chicken Chorus), Jeff Green (Acworth Arts Alliance), Katherine Gant (Refuge Dance), Liz Bundy (Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health), Lyrika Holmes (Artz for the Harp), Melanie Kagan (Georgia Metropolitan Dance Theatre), Sally Macaulay (Marietta/Cobb Museum of Art) and Timothy Verville (Georgia Symphony Orchestra).
♦ ♦ ♦
If you’re sweating bullets, imagine what it was like before air conditioning existed. The William Root House Museum and Garden is Dressed for Summer through Sept. 28. Before air conditioning existed, Southerners used a variety of tricks to keep their homes airy and cool. This summer, see the historic William Root House dressed as it would have been during the hot months of the 1860s. The winter drapes have been placed in storage and replaced with breezy sheers designed to keep insects from coming inside. The carpets have been rolled away and replaced with bamboo matting to protect the floors from dirt and dust. The fireplaces have been sealed to keep birds and other unwelcome guests outside. And the dark upholstered furniture in the parlor and dining room has been concealed with crisp white slipcovers. The result is a light and airy home designed to be refreshing and comfortable.
This special exhibit is included with the cost of regular museum admission. The Root House is located at 80 N Marietta Parkway NW, Marietta 30060. Visit roothousemuseum.com or call 770-426-4982 for more details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.