The Boy Scout girls of BSA Troop 444 in Marietta have wasted no time getting their new members off and running in scouting program excellence. This all-girl Troop was the very first female Troop to file charter documents with the Atlanta Area Council on Feb. 1, 2019. This past weekend, they made history again with one of the largest gatherings of all female Scouts BSA members in the greater Atlanta area. The Troop organized, promoted and ran an extremely successful Climbing Merit Badge event, which was spearheaded by Alison Fox, one of the Troop’s assistant Scoutmasters.
The event was held at The Escalade Rock Climbing Gym in Kennesaw. Seventy-four female Scouts (ages 10-18) and 13 female Scout leaders participated in an overnight lock-in the night Aug. 30 with Scouts from 11 different Troops. Scouts had fun as they completed Merit Badge Requirements, made new friends and discovered strengths they didn’t know they had. This event was the largest overnight group in the history of the gym, requiring maximum staff participation to handle the event.
♦ ♦ ♦
Local attorney and critically acclaimed author Lance J. LoRusso spoke at the AJC Decatur Book Festival on Sept. 1. LoRusso, who made his mark in writing with his acclaimed non-fiction books, “When Cops Kill” and “Blue News” before venturing into the world of fiction with true crime tales and mysteries, discussed how authors can turn their expertise into writing. He discussed how his years as a police officer and then attorney were critical in his writing career and also allowed him to pivot from the world of non-fiction to fiction with his books, “Peacemaking and Parallax: True Crime Tales.” He has another book due out in November, “Hunting of Men,” the first book in the Blue Mystery series. During his one-hour presentation, LoRusso also took questions from the audience.
♦ ♦ ♦
Did you happen to see Vogue magazine in August? Cobb county native and Harrison High School graduate Emily Dawn Long was featured for her tie-dyed line of shirts, shorts, socks and hats from the label Long Dawn Emily. According to the story, she launched the line after making pieces for friends. What is different about her work is that she uses vegetable dyes. Long graduated from SCAD and then moved to New York City.
To read the feature, visit vogue.com/article/emily-dawn-long-tie-dye-label-all-natural.
