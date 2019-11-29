Catch the Christmas spirit with a family-oriented performance of familiar songs of the season presented by the Big Chicken Chorus at the Marietta Performing Arts Center, 1171 Whitlock Ave., on Dec. 14 and 15 at 3 p.m. This is the Chorus’ 33rd annual Christmas Show, drawing audiences from all over the metro Atlanta area.
Chorus President, Terry Morrison said, “This show is our most ambitious yet. In addition to traditional concert presentations by the full chorus and featured quartets, the front end of the show will be a musical comedy tracing the adventures of a rebellious reindeer and a disgruntled elf travelling through time and space to find the Tooth Fairy and the true meaning of Christmas. Don’t miss it.”
Tickets are on sale at www.BigChickenChorus.org or by calling 470-349-0550. Early bird prices are available through Dec. 1. Also, discounts are offered to seniors and to active duty military personnel, veterans, first-responders and their families.
The Big Chicken Chorus is a multi-generational, male chorus of more than 50 voices, singing a cappella, four-part harmony, in the style of a Barbershop Quartet.
♦ ♦ ♦
Living Hope Church invites the community to the Christmas musical “Manger Tales!” This can’t-miss event of the season will be held Sunday, Dec. 15 at both 9 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. at Living Hope Church in Kennesaw by middle school students and children in grades Pre-K through Grade 5, with special guest appearances by infant and toddler children.
A Happy Birthday Jesus Party with pizza, cookies, gift bags and special Christmas entertainment for children, youth and adults will be held from 10 am to 11 a.m.
For more information, visit www.livinghopega.com/events or contact 770-425-6726. Living Hope is located at 3450 Stilesboro Road in Kennesaw.
♦ ♦ ♦
On Dec. 7, Lost Mountain Community Tennis Association will sponsor a Toys for Tots event at Kennworth Tennis Center (3900 S. Main Street in Acworth). Enjoy a day of tennis, food and fun. From 2 to 3:15 p.m. there will be free Junior lessons/drills for all levels; from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. there will be free adult lessons/drills for all levels; and a Round Robin for all levels will be from 4:30 to 6 p.m.
Please bring one unopened toy for the event. Food catered by Chick-fil-A. For more information, contact mark.kirk@cobbcounty.org or call 770-917-5160.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.