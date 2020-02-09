The “I Worked At Marietta High School 1975-1995 The Wonder Years“ lunch bunch group recently met at McAlisters for lunch. The group represents over 500 years of service to Marietta City Schools and the community and all of the members worked at Marietta High School. The meetings are a great way to reconnect with friends and colleagues from Marietta High School.
♦ ♦ ♦
East Cobb resident Dana Rogers has been advocating on behalf of mothers going through cancer treatment after her daughter, Jennifer, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2013. Rogers established the Atlanta Chapter of Heal Atlanta — Happily Ever After League, a 501 (c)(3) organization that supports mothers through cancer recovery. HEAL Atlanta Chapter offers grants and financial support to mothers with cancer for items like medications, medical bills, and groceries.
You can support Rogers’ efforts by attending the Third Annual Valentine’s Dinner/Dance benefiting HEAL Atlanta on Saturday, Feb. 15 from 7 to 11 p.m. at American Legion Post 29 (921 Gresham Rd., Marietta 30060). The cost is $40 in advance or $50 at the door. For more information and to register, call 770-265-6124.
Learn more at happilyeverafterleague.org/about-us.
♦ ♦ ♦
Wheeler High School Class of ‘67-’72 Picnic celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Class of ‘70 is Saturday, April 25 at Riverside Day Use Area on Lake Allatoona Dam Rd. Gather at 11 a.m. with lunch at noon. Williamson Brothers BBQ will cater the food and provide paper goods, tea and lemonade as well. If you want something else to drink, BYOB. Please bring your favorite dessert. There is electricity, so if you want to bring an ice cream freezer, that would be great.
Be sure and invite all your old classmates. The cost to attend is $40 per couple or $25 per individual. You can pay with a credit card or debit card through PayPal or for Venmo use gevanssr@gmail.com. Send your payments to Evans.Interests.Inc@gmail.com (mark as personal) or send your check to: Lon Slack, 519 South Woodland Drive, Marietta, 30064.
For more information or directions visit wheeler69.com or contact whs69picnic@gmail.com Look over the list of deceased and missing classmates at wheeler69.com and update, if needed.
