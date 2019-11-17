Congratulations to the Acworth Parks, Recreation and Community Resource Department on receiving the Georgia Recreation and Park Association Agency of the Year Award in the 20,001-50,000 population category on Nov. 6. The award was presented to Acworth Parks, Recreation and Community Resource Director James Albright and his team at the GRPA Award Banquet in Dalton. The purpose of this award is to recognize exemplary agencies that deliver recreation, park, or leisure related services to their community. Eligible agencies must deliver services that make a significant contribution on a local, state, or regional basis.
The 2019 year has been monumental for the Acworth Parks, Recreation and Community Resource Department. The Acworth Community Center opened its doors on April 25, 2019. This 44,000 square foot facility is home to two-full sized basketball courts, an indoor walking track, an exercise room, and multi-purpose classroom. In addition to these amenities, the center also houses Tanyard Creak Overlook, an elegant banquet space that seats up to 350 for weddings and other events. Since the community center’s grand opening, this facility has seen over 50,000 visitors. The Acworth Community Center has enabled the department to offer additional programs, events, and camps to the city.
Acworth also opened a new historical facility in the Historic Downtown District. Depot Park serves as a historical resource to the community and features electronic displays delivering professionally produced videos to educate the public on Acworth’s rich history. This valuable content of images and oral histories was produced in partnership with the Save Acworth History Foundation. This center is free to the public and maintained by the department’s team.
In addition to these new facilities, the Acworth Parks, Recreation, and Community Resource Department maintains 10 additional indoor facilities, 800 acres of greenspace, 10 baseball fields, two football fields, an indoor batting facility, four beaches on two lakes, two trail networks and a rubberized surface baseball field for the Horizon League, an athletic program for children and adults with disabilities. The departments Operations Division also provides landscaping and maintenance of the Historic Downtown area and all parking lots located within the district. The department partners with other local organizations, such as the Tourism Board, Downtown Development Authority, and Acworth Business Association, to host special events throughout the year including Taste of Acworth, the Acworth Arts Festival, and the first annual Pizza, Pints, and Pigskins.
“We have worked extremely hard over the last twenty years to recruit, retain, and develop our talent,” said department Director James Albright, “We have an extremely gifted and talented team that are creating extraordinary experiences in everything they do!”
GRPA was formed in 1945 as a private, nonprofit Institution to support and promote the recreation and park industries within the state of Georgia. It is the only state organization that serves as an advocate for quality recreation and park areas, facilities, programs and services at the local level.
