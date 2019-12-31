At the mayor and council meeting of the city of Acworth on Dec. 5, the Georgia Main Street program recognized the city of Acworth as a Georgia Exceptional Main Street community. Georgia’s Exceptional Main Street communities, also known as GEMS, represent some of the best Main Street Programs that the state has to offer. These Main Streets have gone above and beyond expectations by making a strong and positive impact in their communities. Acworth is now one of 18 Georgia cities recognized with the GEMS distinction.
Jessica Reynolds, the director of the Office of Downtown Development with Georgia Department of Community Affairs, addressed the mayor and council at the December meeting to relay the mission of the Georgia Main Street program and the significance of Acworth’s GEMS recognition. Reynolds congratulated Acworth on the “commitment to excellence and stable leadership” that led to this designation. Over the past three years, Downtown Acworth has seen $21 million in private and public investment, with 13 new business openings and 43 new jobs created. Main Street events have attracted over 140,000 visitors to Downtown Acworth. Reynolds presented the city with a gateway sign to recognize the GEMS designation. The sign reads, “Welcome to Downtown Acworth, a Georgia Exceptional Main Street City!” These signs will be displayed throughout Historic Downtown and the Parkside Redevelopment.
Acworth’s GEMS designation would not have been possible without the hard work and dedication of the Acworth Downtown Development Authority, Acworth Parks, Recreation, and Community Resource Assistant Director of Operations and DDA Director Jeff Chase, and all of the other boards and commissions that contribute their time and energy to the city.
♦ ♦ ♦
On Saturday, Jan. 4, the family of Marietta resident Perk Lawrence will host a 100th birthday party in her honor at St. James Episcopal Church (161 Church St, Marietta 30060). If you are a friend of Mrs. Lawrence you are invited to join her for cake and coffee and to celebrate this great milestone in her life. Look for an upcoming feature about this wonderful lady in Life & Style on Jan. 12.
