The annual Children's Christmas Program sponsored by Saint Joseph Knights of Columbus Council 4599 and the Saint Vincent de Paul Society saw Saint Joseph Catholic Church parishioners contribute more than 1,000 gifts to local families in need.
Donations included toys and clothes to make sure that over 485 children in Cobb County had a visit from Santa last month.
In addition to local families served, the program also provided hundreds of toys and new clothing to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite Hospital, Mary’s Shelter and Calvary Children's Home, which houses 35 to 40 children in the metro Atlanta area who are orphaned or need to live apart from their families.
Saint Joseph Knights of Columbus Council 4599 and the Saint Vincent de Paul Society thanked all those who volunteered and contributed to making Christmas merrier for hundreds of children.
