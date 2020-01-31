The 3rd annual Dancing Under the Stars event, sponsored by Saint Catherine and Saint Joseph Catholic Churches Fun Night! Ministries, saw more than 250 honored guests and volunteers join in the celebrations. This special evening featured a catered dinner, photo booth, a performance by Saint Catherine’s Spanish Ministry Mime Group and, of course, dancing.
The evening kicked off with red carpet introductions of the honored guests, who linked arms with their volunteer buddies and proceeded, accompanied by the cheers of the crowd, down the red carpet flanked by an Honor Guard of 20 Fourth Degree Sir Knights of Columbus from Assemblies 2161 & 3355.
More than 170 volunteers and dozens of Knights from K of C Saint Catherine of Siena Council 9923 came together to ensure the event was a success. They prepared for the catered meal, while Saint Joseph K of C Council 4599 Knights volunteered and served the food. A professional DJ kept the dance floor full the entire evening.
Offered monthly by both churches, Fun Night! Ministry organizes dinner, dancing, arts and crafts, birthday and holiday celebrations. In accordance with its mission, Fun Night! volunteers, while having fun with participants, strive to create an environment of acceptance and support as well as foster an appreciation for the gifts and talents of each individual.
