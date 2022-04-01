The SagerStrong Foundation will have the 4th annual 3K Stadium Fun Run inside Truist Park on Sept. 11 at 8 a.m.
This challenging course, designed for the baseball enthusiast, will take participants on a journey inside and throughout Truist Park - around the main concourse, through the maze of ramps and to different levels of the stadium.
The family-friend event, designed with all ages in mind, will feature a 3K run, walk, and a Kids Dash for ages 7 and under, offered both in person and virtually. Gates open at 6:30 a.m. Runners begin the 3K Fun Run at 8 a.m., walkers at 8:20 a.m. with the Dash to follow. The Fun Run will end with a staggered party in Tent Town, an interactive area with vendors and games in the space outside the Left Field gate. The area will feature food options, music and prizes.
Proceeds raised through the Stadium Fun Run will benefit blood cancer research and programming for families of children with blood cancer through the SagerStrong Foundation. The 3K Fun Run, for ages 8 and up, is $49 per participant and includes the 3K Fun Run, a t-shirt and a lower level ticket to the Braves game on Aug. 28 or $35 for the Stadium Fun Run course only, for ages 8 and up, live or virtually. Stadium Fun Run Kids Dash course only, ages 7 and under, is $10 per participant and includes the run and t-shirt only.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.