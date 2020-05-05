Marietta-based SafePath Children’s Advocacy Center has once again achieved Partner in Prevention status, a designation awarded by Darkness to Light.
This evidence-informed program is scientifically proven to help participants prevent and respond to child sexual abuse. Partner in Prevention was created as a national standard to help parents and caregivers recognize organizations that take child protection seriously by implementing policy and training staff to prevent child sexual abuse.
Darkness to Light is an international organization that leads the movement to end child sexual abuse by educating and empowering adults in education, youth serving organizations and communities to protect children. Darkness to Light has affiliates in all 50 states and 17 international locations.
For more information, visit d2l.org/education/partner-in-prevention.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.