Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, SafePath Children’s Advocacy Center had to postpone its 2020 Annual Awards Ceremony, which is typically conducted during their Holiday Open House.
On March 4, SafePath hosted a small number of invite-only guests to present these awards to the amazing community members who helped SafePath fulfill its vision of a community free of child abuse. The awards were presented by SafePath Board president Dan Cushing of Ernst & Young LLP.
The first awards presented were the VIP Awards, which recognize an individual(s) or organization in Cobb County who has significantly worked to spread awareness and bring attention to the prevention of child abuse. The 2020 recipients were: Sgt. Ray Drew, Sgt. Hunter Llewellyn and Sgt. Steve Nolen of the Crimes Against Children Victims Unit for Cobb County Police.
The Prevention Award recognizes a volunteer or member of the multidisciplinary team who has made a significant impact on preventing child abuse and neglect, and is determined by their peers to have gone above and beyond the call of duty. Lt. Matt Brown of the Crimes Against Children Special Victims Unit for Cobb County Police received the 2020 Prevention Award.
The top honor was the Crystal Gavel Award, which was created to recognize an individual or organization that has made a significant contribution toward decreasing the negative effects of abuse and neglect of children in Cobb County. The recipient(s) must have
gone above and beyond the call of duty and must have a continued commitment to alleviating and preventing the abuse of children. The 2020 Crystal Gavel Award Recipient was Joyette Holmes, former Cobb County District Attorney.
While the company was not able to gather as it has in the past, SafePath did partner with TV23 to film the presentations so they could share this special ceremony on the social media networks. The presentations are available for viewing by visiting, youtube.com/CACSafePath.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.