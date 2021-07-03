Safe America recently announced the launch of two programs.
VET Tran
Kaiser Permanente Deputy Director of Military Affairs Terrill McFarland joined Safe America CEO Len Pagano to help re-launch VET Tran this summer so that Georgia veterans can get the new TRICARE medical care.
Kaiser Permanente’s four metro medical centers, Town Park, Cumberland, Southwood and Gwinnett, will be focus of where Safe America will bring veterans by its fleet cars or ambulances. Thanks to growing volunteer support, Safe America will take 100-200 veterans to health care monthly.
The Foundation will also use Clayton County, Brookhaven and College Park police officers to help drive veterans. The Knights of Columbus at St. Joseph’s and Transfiguration Parishes in Marietta and East Cobb will also offer free rides.
Pagano noted that support from Primerica, UPS, American Medical Response, Enterprise, Jim Ellis Automotive Group and Lockheed helped launch the program pre-COVID and thanks to Kaiser Permanente will now offer medical service in replacement of the VA Hospital in Decatur.
“The VA encouraged us to launch VET Tran in 2019,” Pagano said. “Now, they’re supporting our re-launch with Kaiser Permanente, noting that thousands of veterans have needed medical care that wasn’t available in the VA. This will help answer that need.”
Pagano also noted that the Georgia re-launch will be a pilot project for other states including California, Florida, North Carolina, New York and Illinois. He said that thanks to AMR and Kaiser Permanente extending VET Tran in other regions is now possible.
“We’ve visited in San Francisco, New York and other cities – where there are thousands of veterans,” Pagano said. “The Georgia program will become a model that we’ll share with other regional leaders – working to help in other areas where many veterans are disabled or don’t have their own car to get to doctors.”
McFarland added that Kaiser Permanente is making Georgia a priority model for providing veteran care. And, thanks to the new TRICARE program, Kaiser Permanente will push veteran care quickly versus their not getting quick access to other hospitals.
“We salute veterans for all they’ve done to protect our country – and now it’s our job to serve them,” McFarland said. “Kaiser Permanente honors the men and women who took difficult tasks in the military; and now we’re committed to help service them.”
Thanks to the COVID vaccines, VET Tran was reviewed for re-launch this spring.
Former Cobb County Commission chairman Mike Boyce, who served as a Marine for over two decades, offered leadership support this spring, noting that in Cobb County there is a lack of public transportation in VA medical center areas in east and west Cobb. Boyce advised Pagano that uploading VET Tran was a critical way of helping those who aren’t getting to health care.
“We’ve heard of hundreds of veterans who’ve needed health care but haven’t gotten to the VA or other health systems,” Boyce said. “VET Tran is a way to solve this – and thanks to Safe America, it’s working hard to raise funds to get free transportation. That’s a real plus.”
Veterans who want to start scheduling VET Tran can call Safe America in mid-July. For more information, contact Carol Pilgrim or Neil Burton at 770-973-7233.
SAFESouth program
Clayton County Board of Commissioners chairman Jeff Turner and Police Chief Kevin Roberts have offered the Safe America Foundation help in making the southside of metro Atlanta a model for the country in public safety.
Through the SAFESouth program, Clayton County and Safe America will focus on key issues to protect youth, fight human trafficking, support veterans and assist Mothers who have young children.
The public safety series of programs includes a renewed Operation Baby Buckle.
Started in 1993, OBB gave 150,000 child car seats that helped protect children in car crashes. The program was stimulated again by Milwaukee Police officer Kevin Zimmerman, who helped protect a young baby in 2019 who didn’t have a car seat when driven with his mother. Officer Zimmerman personally went to Walmart and bought a child car seat. He then went to the home and gave it to the mother for free.
Training youth how to be safe and avoid joining gangs are other important SAFESouth goals.
“Police are known as ‘public safety officers’ — and they truly are committed to protecting and saving lives,” Pagano said. “We applaud them and are inspired that Clayton County chairman Jeff Turner and Chief Kevin Roberts are partnering with us. It’s great to make this a model for others in public safety across all of Georgia and the South.”
Chairman Turner, formerly the Clayton County Police Chief, added his goal of engaging other communities around the Atlanta Airport. He noted that showing support to public safety is a value to all citizens.
“When you look at police and see their commitment to protect people, you know that ‘public safety’ is the right name for them,” Turner said. “Whether African-American, Caucasian or Hispanic, police officers show they care for everyone and prove that racism isn’t growing; all police care for everyone.”
Police in Cobb County, College Park, Fulton County and DeKalb County have also shown support to Safe America’s public safety programs.
Recently, Brookhaven Police Chief Gary Yandura and his senior staff joined chairman Turner Pagano in evaluating how to expand SAFESouth transportation such as HUMANS Care and VET Tran across Atlanta.
Over the coming year, Safe America plans to expand this program nationally under a new brand name known as Safety Zone. Together with Operation Baby Buckle, Safe America will work with police departments across the South as well as across the U.S., while inviting the Georgia Chiefs of Police and International Association of Chiefs of Police to re-join with Safe America.
“We look forward to extending this in other areas like College Park, East Point, Hapeville and South Fulton to show that the southside of Atlanta is the ‘model’ for improving safety,” Pagano said.
