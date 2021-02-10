The Safe American Foundation will hold a virtual teen driver education class during the week of school break - Feb. 15-19.
The class will be an instructor-led Driver's Ed class, which satisfies Joshua's Law for a teen to get their license at 16-years-old. The course includes 30-hours of classroom instruction and six-hours of behind-the-wheel training. The Georgia-required Alcohol and Drug Awareness program is also a part of the course.
The behind-the-wheel training is conducted in three, two-hour sessions in Safe America's state-certified cars.
Once the class is completed, parents can have a 10% discount applied to their car insurance for three years.
To confirm a virtual seat, call 770-973-SAFE, ext. 1.
