Social Media Awareness Starts Here (S.M.A.S.H.), a group of local mothers, have arranged for a youth advocate speaker to come to speak on the social media/screen time epidemic among youth.
S.M.A.S.H. will have two events in August with Collin Kartchner, a TEDx speaker and youth advocate from Save the Kids Foundation.
- Aug. 28 at 7 p.m. will be a Faith Based Youth Night at Northstar Church, 3413 Blue Springs Road NW in Kennesaw. S.M.A.S.H. is seeking to involve as many youth groups from as many congregations as possible.
- Aug. 29 will be a Parent Education Night at Allatoona High School, 3300 Dallas Acworth Highway NW in Acworth. Following Kartchner's speech, there will be a Q&A panel that will include a local detective in crimes against children, a teen counselor, a teenager and a pediatrician. The purpose of the panel is to show how prevalent the social media/screen time epidemic is in the area and its effects.
Admission is free to both events. Seating is first come, first served.
For more information, email smashforusnow@gmail.com or visit https://savethekids.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.