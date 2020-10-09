Gobble Jog is Marietta-based MUST Ministries’ No. 1 fundraising event of the year and the nonprofit’s leadership has been working diligently to find ways to continue the annual Thanksgiving morning tradition.
Due to restrictions on public gatherings, the Marietta Daily Journal Gobble Jog will be a virtual race.
At the same time, MUST Ministries is experiencing the greatest food need in its 49-year history. Food sources are scarce. Food bank inventory is very low, grocery stores have a limit on quantities and the aluminum shortage has reduced the availability of canned goods.
MUST has distributed more than 1.42 million pounds of food since March 16. The organization provides 38 school food pantries and three client services pantries, sends food boxes to senior citizens in two counties and finished the annual Summer Lunch program with a record 379,471 meals provided to at-risk children in five counties. But a lack of food is still a critical problem for many area residents.
Runners and walkers choose between a 10K, 5K, 1K, Tot Trot (50 yards) or phantom runner and then run their own race anytime between Nov. 1-26. The race cost is $35 and includes a color-wash, long-sleeved t-shirt that will be mailed after Thanksgiving.
Once registered, runners can also help raise money by letting family, friends and co-workers know the following three ways they can donate:
- Running in honor or memory of a loved one.
- Donate a dollar to match each date of November, totaling $351.
- 26 Days of Thanks – post what are one is thankful for on social media each day and raise money in thankfulness.
All proceeds will go to provide food for the local community. To sign up for the Marietta Daily Journal Gobble Jog virtual race, visit www.gobblejog.org.
