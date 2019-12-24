The Senior Citizen Council of Cobb County will hold its annual meeting on Jan. 10 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Cobb County Senior Services Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs Street in Marietta.
The special guest speaker will be Cobb County District Attorney Joyette Holmes. A light lunch will be served.
In addition to presenting a review of 2019 activities and selecting new officers, there will also be a preview of the Senior Citizen Council programs for 2020.
To attend, RSVP by Jan. 5 by calling 423-815-1790 or email info@seniorcitizencouncilofcobb.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.