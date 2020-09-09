The Rotary Club of Marietta Metro delivered 140 gift bags to the Marietta Police Department on June 30.
The gifts were to express appreciation to the officers for their service to the community, their
sacrifices and their willingness to put their lives on the line for the safety of citizens. The bags contained sweet and savory snacks including trail mix, crackers, gum, Snickers bars, Lifesavers, York peppermint patties and Payday bars.
President Mitch Simmons complimented the Police Department on their dedication and hard work when presenting the gift bags.
The Rotary Club of Marietta Metro is a part of Rotary International and is committed to making meaningful contributions to the local community as well as internationally.
For more information, visit www.mariettametro.org.
