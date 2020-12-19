The Rotary Club of Marietta rallied to support the annual Children’s Christmas Party “Holidays Around the World” for the Franklin Gateway community on Dec. 10.
The Christmas Party is a way to distribute holiday gifts, food, clothing, toiletries and smiles to children in the community. At the end of the event there were over 363 children served.
Over 50 Rotarians and their family members donated time and money to the effort, which was organized by the Franklin Road Community Association with the Marietta Police Athletic League and Marietta YELLS. This year marked the 14th year for the party and eight years that Rotary Club of Marietta has been involved with the event.
Rotarians were determined to hold the event despite the recent resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Cobb County.
"That's how we roll," declared organizer Rotarian Holly Walquist. "The pandemic has turned everything into a drive-in these days, so we kept all the guests in their cars. All they had to do was circle the parking lot."
With the help of Marietta Police, the YELLS parking lot was transformed into a cul-de-sac of Christmas cheer. At one point, the line of traffic was backed up 30 cars long onto Franklin Gateway Road. Holly’s husband, Bruce, transported Rotarians to and from the event in his green Flex decorated with holiday lights.
The children received goody bags filled with toys and toiletries. Kelly Maxwell, Tricia Pridemore, Marlys Williams, Will Allen and Rotary president Mary Ansley Southerland got the right bags to the right children according to age and gender.
Each family also picked up a free pizza courtesy of Mellow Mushroom-Chastain Road. Rotarians Warren Gordon, Rosser Southerland, Jeff Cooper, Don Barbour, Mark Wright and Thomas Sherrer helped handle the pizzas. Americorp handed out scarves, gloves and hats.
The Grace Chapel and First Christian Church showed up with a truck full of food. They handed out bag after bag full of staples, vegetables and fruit.
The final stop on the circle was to have a quick visit from Santa Claus. Councilman Joseph Goldstein with help from sidekick Councilwoman Cheryl Richardson snapped photos of the children with Santa to mark the memorable moment.
Planning for the annual Christmas Party began months ago as the team grappled with how to hold a party during a pandemic. For the Rotarians, just shopping for gifts was a challenge with masks and foggy eyeglasses.
Doug and Susan Haynie, Reuben, Heidi, Hailey and Colton Green, Kelly Maxwell, Dawn McEachern, Richard Cope, Fred Beloin, Mary Ansley, James and Rosser Southerland, Jesse, Harper, Finley and Emery Evans and Mark and Kelly Wright with Luna and Melody helped on the big shopping day at Walmart. Even the regular Rotary Wednesday meeting was turned into a gift sorting and bagging session at the Salvation Army office thanks to Deborah Marshall.
Rotarians have found a strong partner with Marietta YELLS, and Marietta PALS executive director Daneea Badio, who is the driving force of the event for this Franklin Gateway community.
