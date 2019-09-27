The William Root House Museum & Garden, 80 N. Marietta Parkway in Marietta, will be dressed in Victorian-style mourning from Oct. 2-31.
During the 1850s, Hannah and William Root shared their home with their children and extended family. Hannah Root's father, Leonard Simpson, lived with the family and died on Oct. 11, 1856.
Visitors to the museum will see the home decorated for Simpson's funeral. Curtains will be drawn and rooms will be adorned with black crepe and ribbons. Visitors will also be able to view 19th century embalming equipment, mourning jewelry made from human hair and other curious artifacts related to death and mourning in the Victorian era.
The museum will be open for night tours on Saturdays throughout October.
For more information, visit roothousemuseum.com/mourning.
