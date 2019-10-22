During the month of November, visitors to the William Root House Museum & Garden, 80 N. Marietta Parkway NW in Marietta, will be able to view the home as it may have appeared at the time of the American Civil War.
The house, now the oldest remaining in downtown Marietta, was abandoned by the Root family in June 1864. During the Civil War, the home was first used as a hospital for wounded Confederate soldiers. After Union occupation, the home served as barracks for Union surgeons working in nearby hospitals on Church Street.
During this special exhibit, the ransacked parlor and dining room will show what the family may have left behind after fleeing from the advancing Union Army.
A special event will be held on Nov. 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. During this special living history event, visitors will be able to meet with Union soldier historic interpreters. The event will also feature live cooking demonstrations in the Root House kitchen.
For more information, visit roothousemuseum.com/civilwar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.