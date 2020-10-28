A scaled-down version of the annual Root House Beer Festival will take place on Nov. 14 at the William Root House Museum & Garden, 80 N. Marietta Parkway NW in Marietta.
The Museum will share a collection of beers crafted by Red Hare Brewing & Distilling using hops, fruit and herbs grown in the historic Root House gardens.
To ensure a safe and enjoyable afternoon for guests, the outdoor event will be broken into three shifts with a limited number of tickets available per shift. Times are 2 to 4 p.m., 4 to 6 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Drink tickets will be color-coded for each shift to ensure a safe number of guests are on the property at all times. Disposable cups will be used so bartenders never have to handle used cups.
Attendees must be 21 or older to sample beers. IDs will be checked at the door. Participants must wear a mask while inside the Root House facilities.
Tickets are $25 per person in advance, $30 at the door. Attendees will receive four 6-oz. drink tickets, a commemorative beer glass and coupons from participating Marietta Square Market restaurants.
Built in the 1940s, the Root House was originally owned by Marietta's first druggist, William Root.
For more information, visit https://www.roothousemuseum.com/beer.html.
