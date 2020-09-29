MARIETTA — RobertKent Galleries will display its show “The Great Escape” during the October Marietta Square Art Walk event Friday, beginning at 6 p.m.
“We are excited to present this incredible show with amazing artists and new works,” said Robert Tuchman, gallery owner. “During these times, the galleries on the square provide a great escape with talented artists sharing their inspiration and feelings on canvas.”
The show includes new work by Laura Shull, who is inspired by classic art and contemporary culture. She sews the costumes, manipulate the wigs and directs the model with dramatic lighting.0
Gia Rose from Charleston is the newest artist to join the RobertKent Galleries artist family, and has a strong pull to the scenery and history of the low country. She strictly uses oil paint on linen canvas inspired by color harmony and contrast.
Local artist Taylor Cox’s spontaneous painting with an intuitive process begins with bright and optimistic colors, laying down layers of color for bold abstracts.
Adriana Blackard’s mediums include encaustic, acrylic and her amazing alcohol inks on yupo paper which are her own distinctive, intuitive pieces.
Another new addition is Master woodworker Doug Pisik. His pieces are composed of unique geometric patterns generated out of highly contrasting woods.
Tina Stoffel will be at the show for a preview of her new book and exhibition, which will open fully on Oct. 10 at the gallery with artist talks at 1 and 3 p.m. Her exhibition “My Wild Life” promises to provide hope and inspiration through her words and paintings.
“We are so excited to be ‘live’ for art walk again in October with this incredible show,” said Holly Tuchman. “We hope you will join us on Friday for ‘The Great Escape’ and meet these incredible artists and enjoy their magnificent works of art.”
